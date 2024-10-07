Rs 29 lakh in cash, valuables stolen from senior citizen's house

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Cash and valuables worth Rs 29 lakh were stolen from the house of a senior citizen in Mazgaon in central Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The theft came to light on Sunday when the man returned from Mangaluru in Karnataka after a month-long stay at his ailing mother-in-law's house, the official said.

"The complainant retired from a pharmaceutical company in June. He had gone to Mangaluru with his wife and daughter on September 11. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Byculla police station official said. PTI DC BNM