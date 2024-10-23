Rs 30 lakh e-cigarettes seized in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized 1,000 e-cigarettes valued at Rs 30 lakh after conducting raids at a man's shop and residential premises here, officials said.

E-cigarettes are banned in India, they said.

Based on specific information, the crime branch personnel on Monday conducted a raid at the man's shop in Agripada area of south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The police team recovered 200 e-cigarettes from a carton. Another 800 e-cigarettes were seized from the man's residence, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections, he added. PTI DC GK