Rs 314 crore released for orphaned, dependent children in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) The Punjab government has released Rs 314.22 crore to ensure education, safety and a secure future for orphaned and dependent children in the state, a statement said on Friday.

The assistance aims to benefit over 2.37 lakh children across the state, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur.

The minister said the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is committed to child welfare and aims to ensure that no child is forced to give up education or dreams due to poverty, neglect or hardship.

She added that anyone under 21 years of age is eligible for the scheme if both parents are deceased, missing, or physically or mentally unable to support the family.

The minister said the initiative reflects the state government's "strong commitment to providing a safe and dignified future for every child in Punjab".