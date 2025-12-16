Rs 33-crore marijuana seized at Mumbai airport in different cases; 11 passengers arrested

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Customs department has seized hydroponic weed (marijuana) worth Rs 33.42 crore in eight different cases and arrested 11 passengers at the Mumbai international airport, officials said on Tuesday.

A special operation to seize drugs was conducted between December 11 and 15 by officials of the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs in which 33.422 kg of marijuana was seized at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), an official said.

All the seized narcotics, valued at Rs 33.42 crore in the illicit market, was brought to India from Bangkok, he informed.

The arrested passengers were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the cases, he said. PTI DC RSY