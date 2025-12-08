Rs 3.39 cr spent on repairs, renovation of quarters of Odisha CM, his deputies and ministers: Govt

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) The Odisha government has spent more than Rs 3.39 crore on repairs and renovation of the official quarters of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his two deputies and 13 ministers, the CM informed the Assembly on Monday.

Majhi provided the expenditure details in a written reply to a question by BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das.

A total of Rs 3,39,52,259 was spent for repairs and renovation of the quarters allotted to the CM, deputy CMs and ministers after the formation of the BJP government in the state on June 12, 2024.

According to the statement, Rs 73.58 was spent on repairs and renovations to two government quarters allotted to Majhi.

Around Rs 50.10 lakh was spent for the maintenance and renovation of quarters No. B-1 in Unit-2 area in Bhubaneswar, where Majhi resided during his tenure as a Keonjhar MLA.

Another Rs 23.47 lakh was used to refurbish Majhi’s quarters in Unit-5 area, which was allotted after he took oath as CM, according to data provided in the House.

Majhi said Rs 28.21 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh were spent on the official residences of Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, respectively.

Among ministers, Rs 25.74 lakh was spent on the quarters of Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj (Rs 25.72 lakh), Prithviraj Harichandan (Rs 20.93 lakh) and Rs 19.60 lakh on Sampad Chandra Swain’s quarters, he said.

The government also spent Rs 18.90 lakh each on the official quarters of Ministers Gokulananda Mallik and Rabi Narayan Naik, Rs 18.84 lakh on that of Mukesh Mahaling, Rs 18.17 lakh on Suresh Pujari’s residence, Rs 17.98 lakh on Krushna Chandra Mahapatra’s quarters, Rs 14.62 lakh on Pradeep Balasamanta’s house and Rs 10.59 lakh on Bibhutibhusan Jena’s residence.

The lowest amount of Rs 5.11 lakh has been utilised for the repair and renovation of the government quarters allotted to Minister Nityananda Gond. PTI BBM BBM MNB