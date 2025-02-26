Rs 34 lakh IMFL hidden in cement mixer vehicle seized; 1 held

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 34.39 lakh, while it was being smuggled in a cement mixer vehicle in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the state excise department laid a trap on Belapur road in the early hours of Tuesday.

At around 1.15 am, officials noticed a cement mixer vehicle reaching the area and intercepted it.

They found 495 boxes of IMFL, concealed within compartments of the vehicle, said Pravin Tambe, superintendent, state excise Thane.

The liquor, manufactured in Goa, was being transported illegally, he said.

The authorities seized the liquor stock and the vehicle.

The vehicle driver was arrested and a case registered against the transporter involved in the smuggling operation, the official said.