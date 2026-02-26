Rs 344.70 cr allocated to Jaipur civic body to curb pollution in state capital: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday informed the assembly that Rs 344.70 crore has been allocated under the 15th finance commission for improving air quality in Jaipur.

The funds have been provided by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to the Jaipur Municipal Corporation for measures aimed at curbing pollution.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Sharma said coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state, along with promotion of electric vehicles and green development works, would improve Jaipur's air quality.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari are making sustained efforts to promote electric mobility in the country. "India is gradually shifting from petroleum-based vehicles to electric vehicles, and increased adoption of e-vehicles will help check pollution," he added.

Sharma informed the House that under the National Clean Air Programme, a green belt has been developed over 21.7 sq km in Jaipur through plantation drives.

He said a source apportionment study conducted by IIT Kanpur has identified major pollution sources in Jaipur, including dust from roads and construction activities, vehicular and industrial emissions, burning of solid waste, and use of diesel generator sets. PTI SDA ARB ARB