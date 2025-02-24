Rs 35 lakh seized from private vehicle in J-K's Kathua; one held for questioning

Kathua/Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) One person was apprehended for questioning after Rs 35 lakh was seized from a private car in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, police said.

This was the second major cash seizure from a car in the district bordering Punjab within a week. On February 18, two youth from Kashmir were taken into custody after Rs 3.36 crore was seized from a special cavity inside their car at Lakhanpur.

In the latest case, a police party intercepted a car bearing a Delhi registration number at Baghthali village on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and seized a bag containing Rs 35,08,800, officials said.

The driver abandoned the car and managed to escape, while another occupant present in the vehicle was detained for questioning, they said.

The income-tax department has been informed and further investigation is underway, the officials said.