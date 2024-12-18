Rs 35 lakh worth heroin seized; two from Assam arrested in TN's Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 18 (PTI) The Prohibition Enforcement Wing police in Erode seized heroin worth Rs 35 lakh from two persons on Wednesday.

According to the PEW police, based on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at the two-wheeler parking lot of the Erode Railway Junction. They spotted two individuals, later identified as natives of Assam, walking with a bag. On checking, they found 50 grams of heroin, worth Rs 35 lakh, hidden inside the bag.

Upon questioning, the duo, aged 29 and 30, revealed that they had smuggled the contraband from Assam to sell it for a higher profit in Erode.

The PEW police registered a case and arrested the two individuals.

In a similar operation on Tuesday evening, the PEW police seized three kilograms of ganja near the Erode Railway Station and arrested a man hailing from Odisha. PTI COR SSK KH