Rs 3,500 cr 'liquor scam' involved Rs 100 cr monthly kickbacks during YSRCP rule: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati, Mar 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said that the alleged Rs 3,500-crore 'liquor scam' during the previous YSRCP government involved monthly kickbacks of Rs 100 crore and over Rs 1,000-crore cash trail unearthed by the ED.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate said it had attached assets worth more than Rs 441 crore of various accused involved in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case.

The attached properties consist of bank balances, fixed deposits, land parcels and other immovable assets belonging to the prime accused Kasireddy Rajasekhara Reddy, his family members and related entities, other accused like Booneti Chanakya and his related entities and relatives and entities of Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy, apart from some others.

The IT minister accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of "preaching prohibition" and said illicit liquor allegedly destroyed thousands of families in the southern state.

"Rs 100 crore kickbacks every month. Rs 3,500 crore laundered. Rs 1,048 crore cash trail unearthed by ED. Is this the real story behind your 2019 "prohibition" promise, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy?" Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

While Jagan preached prohibition, his cronies filled their pockets with thousands of crores of rupees, he alleged.

Will you (Jagan) answer the people of Andhra Pradesh or will silence be your only defence, Lokesh asked. PTI STH KH