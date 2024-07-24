Rs 35,000 cr work underway in Delhi: BJP counters Atishi's 'betrayal' remark on budget

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday countered Delhi minister Atishi's charge that the Union Budget has "betrayed" Delhi, and accused the AAP of "misleading" the people of the city.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva said the Kejriwal government has alleged that there was a deduction in Delhi's health budget, but in reality, the allocation has increased by 12.59 per cent.

"To give relief to the people of Delhi from traffic issues, the Union government has already spent Rs 30,000 crore on various projects... more projects worth Rs 35,000 crore are underway. The AAP, however, is doing cheap politics and misleading the people of Delhi," he said.

He charged that the AAP government never said a word on the Pradhan Mantri AWAS Yojana that was stalled by it. Had it been implemented in Delhi, more than 5 lakh people from the economically weaker section would have got a permanent house till now, he added.

All the developmental work done by the Union government in the city, like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhumi, and Pragati Maidan Tunnel among others are benefitting the people of Delhi, but Atishi will not talk about it, the Delhi BJP president said.

"Their (AAP) habit is to lie all the time, but the people of Delhi know the truth," he said.

Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi are state-of-the-art convention-cum-exhibition centres in Delhi.

Reacting to the Union Budget tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Atishi said it had "betrayed" the people of the national capital who paid more than Rs 2 lakh crore in taxes to the BJP-led central government.