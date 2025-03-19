Rs 3,564 cr spent under crop insurance scheme this fiscal by Bengal govt: Minister

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government has spent Rs 3,564 crore this fiscal under a crop insurance scheme for farmers in the state to protect them from any financial loss due to natural calamities, Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said in the assembly on Wednesday.

The minister said 16 crops are covered under the 'Sashya Bima' (crop insurance) scheme.

Around 1.12 crore farmers have already benefitted under the crop insurance scheme for which an amount of Rs 3,564 crore has been spent this fiscal, he said.

Under the insurance scheme, a distressed farmer gets compensation within 45 days of an appeal made to the state to offset crop damage due to calamities, he added. PTI SUS BDC