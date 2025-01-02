Rs 357 cr water supply project approved for Kalyan-Dombivali area

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a Rs 357 crore water supply scheme under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Mission for the Kalyan-Dombivali area in Thane district, an official said here on Thursday.

The project will provide water to Kalyan-Dombivali civic limits as well as 27 villages, he said.

"Under the project, water supply infrastructure will be upgraded and storage capacity of 105 million cubic metres (mcm). This project had already received administrative approval from the State Level Technical Committee and the State Level High Power Steering Committee,' the official said.

Shinde, who holds the Urban Development, PWD and Housing portfolios, thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the project being approved, adding that it would enhance the quality of life in the region. PTI COR BNM