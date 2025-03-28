Rs 35k of MMRDA's Rs 40k budget, or 87 pc, to be spent on infra works: Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) presented a budget of Rs 40,000 crore for 2025-26, of which Rs 35,000 crore will be spent on infrastructure work, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Shinde said the government's top priority is MMRDA's rapid and holistic development of the MMR which comprises not just Mumbai but its satellite cities.

He said MMRDA's budget has allocated funds to works ranging from new metro rail routes to water supply.

Several works carried out by the MMRDA will help the MMR emerge as an international finance centre, the deputy CM said while hailing the budget as futuristic.

"Of the Rs 40,187 crore budget, Rs 35,000 crore crore will be spent on infrastructure work, which is nearly 87 per cent of the total budget," said Shinde, who is chairman of MMRDA.

The MMRDA carries out major infrastructure works in the MMR, including flyovers, new roads, metro rail systems, housing and drinking water supply. PTI PR BNM