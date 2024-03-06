Rs 3,600 crore drug haul: ED seeks details of accused from Pune police

Pune, Mar 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of the persons arrested by Pune police in Maharashtra in the last month's mephedrone drug haul case, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The city police in February seized more than 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at about Rs 3,600 crore in illicit markets, across Pune, Delhi and Sangli.

Eleven persons, including the owner of a manufacturing unit in Kurkumbh MIDC (near Pune), where the contraband was allegedly produced, were apprehended.

"We received a letter from the ED on Monday, seeking information about the accused. Given the magnitude of the drug racket, it was expected that the ED would seek details," the crime branch official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The central agency asked for information about the accused, their bank accounts and locations where searches were conducted. "Based on the information, the agency will investigate money trails and suspected hawala transactions involving the accused," he said.

The police have arrested 11 persons in the case so far, with five now in judicial custody and six in police custody.

"Four suspects, including mastermind Sandip Dhunay who has fled the country, are wanted in the case," the official said. PTI SPK KRK GK