Rs 3,650 fine imposed on minister's son for standing on sunroof of moving SUV

Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Ranchi district administration on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 3,650 on Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari's son for violating various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, an official said.

The action was taken after Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri directed District Transport Officer (DTO) to investigate a purported video of Krish Ansari, in which he is seen standing on the sunroof of a moving SUV, he said.

The DC directed the DTO to investigate the video and take necessary action, as the act shows violation of several traffic rules, the official added.

A short video allegedly showing Krish Ansari went viral on social media, depicting him waving while standing through the sunroof of a moving SUV, with several cars racing back and forth.

"After verifying the video, a fine of Rs 3,650 was imposed for violating various sections of the MV Act," Ranchi traffic SP Rakesh Singh told PTI.

An official in the district transport office (DTO) said the minister's son visited the office on Saturday evening and deposited the fine amount.

In July, a video showing Ansari's son allegedly inspecting the government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi sparked a major political controversy. PTI SAN RG