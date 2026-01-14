Rs 38 Cr issued under NCAP in 2024-25 to fight pollution not utilised by MCD, Delhi Assembly told

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) An amount of Rs 38.67 crore released under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) remained unspent in 2024-25 by the MCD, according to a status note submitted by the Delhi government's Department of Environment and Forest, replying to a question raised in the winter session of the Assembly.

The document signed by the deputy secretary of the department said the funds, meant for pollution-control measures, such as road paving, mechanised sweeping and greening activities, were released to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) but were not utilised during the financial year.

The note attributed the delay to pending tenders, bid evaluations and administrative approvals, even as air pollution continued to remain a concern in the national capital.

"For end-to-end paving and maintaining pothole-free roads, three bids were received. Financial bid opened on December 19, 2025. Two bids were received. Technical bids are under evaluation," the city government replied to a question raised in the Assembly, explaining why an amount of Rs 36.667 crore could not be utilised.

For the remaining Rs 2.01 crore earmarked for the greening of traffic corridors and various other areas, proposals are under administrative approval, the note said.

Funds released under the NCAP for Delhi remain partly unspent by the civic bodies, even as key pollution-control projects continue at a slow pace, according to official records.

Data shows that the NCAP released Rs 81.34 crore in total and only an amount of Rs 14.09 crore was spent by the civic bodies. However, the time period in which the total amount was released was not mentioned.

The data shows that between 2021 and 2025, an amount of Rs 72.41 crore was released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to implementing agencies, mainly the MCD and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Of this, an amount of Rs 59 crore has not been utilised, leaving a significant balance unspent.

According to the answer submitted, in 2021-22, Rs 11.24 crore were released to the MCD for procuring mechanised road-sweeping machines, anti-smog guns and pothole-repair machines. However, the expenditure exceeded the release, leading to a balance of Rs 20.33 crore carried forward.

For 2024-25, Rs 38.67 crore were released to the MCD for end-to-end road paving and greening works, but utilisation remained nil during the period under review.

The unspent funds are now earmarked for projects, such as water sprinklers, road paving, pothole-free roads and the greening of traffic corridors. While tenders have been issued and some work orders released, several projects remain under evaluation or administrative approval.

The NDMC has reported progress on greening works and procurement of anti-smog guns, though tenders are still under scrutiny. PTI VBH RC