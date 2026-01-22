Rs 38.6 cr worth cocaine seized at Bengaluru airport; passenger arrested

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) A passenger arriving from Brazil's Sao Paulo was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport after customs officials seized cocaine worth Rs 38.60 crore from him, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed, was intercepted at terminal 2 of the airport on January 21.

"On January 21, Bengaluru Customs officers at Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2, intercepted a passenger arriving from Sao Paulo and seized 7.72 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 38.60 crore," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it added. Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK