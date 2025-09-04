Rs 39.55 lakh aluminium plates stolen construction site in Thane

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly stole aluminium plates valued at Rs 39.55 lakh from a construction yard in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The theft took place in the early hours of April 6 at the open construction yard located in Upper Thane area of Bhiwandi, an official from Narpoli police station said.

No reason was given for the delay in filing of the complaint by the construction firm's general manager.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on September 1 under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK