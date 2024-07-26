Rs 40 cr transferred into mule accounts from IndusInd Bank customers: Rs 33 cr retrieved

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) In a major cyber heist, fraudsters managed to transfer Rs 40 crore from IndusInd Bank customers into various mule accounts recently, Rs 33 crore of which were saved by prompt Maharashtra Cyber action, a senior police official said on Friday.

The remaining Rs 7 crore has been siphoned off into various mule accounts, Maharashtra Cyber Inspector General of Police Yashasvi Yadav told reporters.

The incident comes to light amid heightened warnings by Reserve Bank of India against mule accounts and focussed work by policy makers to prevent usage of such accounts for execution of online scams.

A comment from IndusInd Bank on the heist was awaited.

The incident was reported by a vigilant bank official on July 19, following which Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's wing to combat such online frauds, coordinated with relevant financial intermediaries and managed to save Rs 31 crore that evening itself, he said.

Follow-up procedures that have been continuing intensively has taken the amount saved to Rs 32.89 crore, the official pointed out.

"The bank funds were transferred to so-called money mule accounts. Out of Rs 40 crore, Maharashtra Cyber could freeze about Rs 33 crore. The frozen amount has been returned to genuine account holders. The process of registering an FIR is underway," Yadav informed.