Rs 40 lakh cash seized from car in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Mar 20 (PTI) Police Wednesday seized Rs 40.25 lakh cash from a car after occupants of the vehicle dumped it following a chase by policemen here.

The car sped away after breaking a police check post at Tehsil Chowk in Jagraon city, said police, adding the three occupants managed to flee after dumping the vehicle at Sidhwan Bet road when the policemen chased them.

According to police, Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, along with his colleagues, was checking the movement of anti-social elements. They signalled the car to stop but it sped away from the spot.

The police team followed them to Sidhwan Bet road where the car occupants dumped the vehicle.

After checking the car, the police team found the cash and intimated the income tax department for further action. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK