Rs 40 lakh cash seized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Nov 7 (PTI) Local officials seized Rs 40 lakh in cash from a car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday.

As the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections is in force, static surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are checking suspicious vehicles.

A car was searched at Sutgirni chowk here around 1 pm and cash was seized, said an official.

The car's occupants claimed that it belonged to the Bidkin-based Vyankatesh Multistate Co-Operative Credit Society but it did not have a QR code detailing its origins, hence it was deposited with the treasury office for further course of action, the official said. PTI AW KRK