Rs 400 cr 'heist': Will register FIR based on concrete evidence, not on 'hearsay', says Belagavi SP

Bengaluru/Belagavi, Jan 25 (PTI) Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan on Sunday said the district police are yet to receive any concrete evidence regarding the alleged robbery of Rs 400 crore at Chorla Ghat, and that no FIR has been registered so far in Karnataka in the absence of a formal complaint.

The Nashik police in the neighbouring Maharashtra, who are investigating the matter, have registered a case and arrested six persons.

Ramarajan said the matter came to light after the Belagavi police received a communication from Maharashtra Police following arrests made in a kidnapping and assault case registered in Nashik district.

"On January 16, we received a letter from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Nashik district, stating that a robbery occurred at Chorla Ghat in Belagavi district," Ramarajan told reporters.

The Nashik police informed that one Sandeep Datta Patil was allegedly kidnapped on October 22 by a group of four persons, assaulted and later released, following claims that Rs 400 crore had been robbed.

According to sources, the complainant said the money was in two trucks and it was in old Rs 2,000 denomination notes, which is no more in circulation.

"The robbers have stated that Sandeep Datta Patil had robbed the money. Later on we sent a team of police officers to Nashik to find out about the robbery, if at all it has happened," he said.

Ramarajan said the Belagavi police have deputed an officer from Khanapur police station, the jurisdictional area for Chorla Ghat, to Nashik to gather first-hand information and coordinate with the Maharashtra Police.

"Any piece of evidence or eyewitness or anybody who is victim of this robbery can approach us. We are ready to register an FIR. Based on hearsay we cannot register an FIR," he said.

The SP said he has formally written to Nashik Rural counterpart seeking specific details and evidence, stating that the information shared so far was largely "hearsay" in nature and lacked critical particulars required to initiate criminal proceedings.

"If the Maharashtra police need our cooperation, we are ready to extend it. In any case, we are very transparent and we are ready to cooperate with the Maharashtra police," Ramarajan said.

Police in Maharashtra's Nashik district have arrested six persons so far in connection with the kidnapping and assault of Sandeep Datta Patil, allegedly linked to claims of a container carrying Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 400 crore. A Special Investigation Team headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Nashik, has been constituted to probe the case, including the veracity of the claim regarding the existence of such a large quantity of cash.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said he has sought more details on this incident.

"I have asked for more details from our police. The investigation is still in its initial stage and proper information has not been received yet. We have to see how much should be the involvement of Karnataka police," Parameshwara said.

According to him, Maharashtra police have said they may require Karnataka's cooperation.