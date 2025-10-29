Rs 40,000 per hectare aid for flood-affected paddy farmers in Goa

Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide compensation to paddy farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains under the Shetkari Aadhar Nidhi scheme.

In a post on X, he said the affected farmers would receive Rs 40,000 per hectare, with compensation of up to Rs 1.6 lakh for those owning four hectares.

The disbursal of funds will be completed by December, he assured.

"Our government stands with every Goan farmer. We are committed to ensuring timely relief and continued prosperity of our farming community," the Chief Minister said.

The state has been witnessing incessant rains this week. PTI RPS KRK