Rs 41 crore released by Centre for scholarship to tribal students in Meghalaya : CM

Shillong, Jan 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Friday announced that the Centre has released more than Rs 41 crore grant-in-aid for the centrally sponsored post matric scholarship for tribal students of the state for 2023-24.

Posting the order of the union tribal affairs ministry on X, he said the money sanctioned by the Centre will be processed by the state government and released to the students of the state at the earliest, The order conveyed the president's sanction and release grant-in-aid of Rs 41.25 crore as recurring grant to the Meghalaya government as the second instalment for 2022-23 under the centrally sponsored scheme of post matric scholarships to scheduled tribe students during the 2023-24 financial year.

The scholarship is financial assistance to ST and SC students to help them complete their higher education.

A tribal with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh from all sources is eligible to avail the scholarship. PTI JOP KK