Rs 42 cr stamp duty notice in Pune land deal in accordance with law; action appropriate: Bawankule

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the notice seeking payment of a double stamp duty of Rs 42 crore issued to a firm linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth, was in accordance with law, and termed the action as appropriate.

The Joint Inspector General of Registration issued a notice to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a co-partner, on Friday for payment of the double stamp duty before proceeding with the cancellation deed for the 40-acre government land located in the Mundhwa area of Pune.

Amid a political firestorm, wherein the Opposition accused the firm of trying to purchase the prime land "worth Rs 1,800 crore" for Rs 300 crore, Ajit Pawar had announced that the deal was cancelled.

Bawankule on Wednesday said he would seek an explanation on a notice seeking payment of a double stamp duty.

In a statement, the Revenue Minister on Thursday said, "I had said yesterday that I would examine the matter. After scrutiny, it was found that the Registration and Stamps Department has taken appropriate action. The original value of the transaction was shown as Rs 300 crore, on which stamp duty of Rs 21 crore was levied." "Now, for reconveyance, while cancelling the transaction, an additional Rs 21 crore will have to be paid, making the total stamp duty Rs 42 crore," Bawankule said.

The transaction was technically incorrect as it involved government land being sold privately, making the deal invalid, he said.

"The land has to be taken back by the government. However, as per the Stamp Act, duty must be levied on the value declared in the transaction. Under the central stamp law, the fee is charged based on the value of the transaction, not on the title. What matters is the amount shown before the stamp officer," he said, citing a clarification from the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps.

Bawankule said the notice issued by the department was entirely in line with legal provisions, and added that a committee was preparing a detailed report on the entire deal, and a final decision would be taken after receiving it.

The Opposition has alleged that the market value of the land was Rs 1,800 crore.

First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against signatories and vendors regarding the land deal involving Amadea Enterprises. The name of Parth Pawar has not been included in the police case, but his relative, who is a partner in the firm, has been booked.

The accused named in the FIR lodged by the Inspector General of Registrar's office include Digvijay Patil, Shital Tejwani (who represented the 272 'owners' of the land through the power of attorney), and sub-registrar R B Taru for alleged misappropriation and cheating.

Ajit Pawar had claimed that Parth was unaware that the land purchased by the entity belonged to the government. PTI ND NP