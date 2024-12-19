Rs 443.53 cr spent in 2023-24 on preservation of monuments under ASI: Govt tells Parl

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The government spent Rs 443.53 crore during year 2023-24 on preservation of monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

"The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertakes conservation work of 3,698 centrally protected monuments and sites across country. The monuments and sites are regularly inspected by officials of ASI and measures for preservation and conservation of monuments are taken up as per the need and availability of resources," he said.

In his response, the minister also shared the amount of revenue spent for the purposes of preservation of monuments under the protection of the ASI in last five years.

In the years 2019-20 and 2023-24, the figures stood at Rs 435.39 crore and Rs 443.53 crore, according to the data shared.

Shekhawat was also asked whether the government has taken any measures to "penalise" persons responsible, directly or indirectly, for "deteriorating ancient cultural heritage".

"Decay or deterioration of protected monuments depends on nature and technique of their construction, material used, structural stability, climate factors, biological, botanical factors, encroachments, pollution, quarrying natural disasters, etc. Section 30 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 provides for penalty for whosoever destroys, removes, inquiries, alters, defaces, imperils or misuses a protected monument," he said. PTI KND KSS KSS