Rs 4.5 Cr will be spent for integrated horticulture development in Himachal's Una: Govt

Una (HP), Feb 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Government will spend Rs 4.57 crore under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission for the financial year 2026-27 in the Una district.

Presiding over the review meeting of the Horticulture Department's annual plan on Wednesday evening, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said that this amount will be spent on promoting fruit production, seedlings distribution, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, natural farming and providing medicines and equipment.

Under the scheme, a provision of Rs 57.88 lakh has been made for a micro-irrigation system, and allocated Rs 2.37 crore for polyhouses and hybrid structures for protective farming, he said.

Additionally, a grant of Rs 16 lakh has been made for the purchase of horticultural machinery and equipment and Rs 15 lakh for a refrigerated transport vehicle, he added.

Highlighting horticulture's role in the Una's economy, the deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure that maximum benefits of the schemes reach horticulturists in a transparent and timely manner.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring the timely availability of quality planting material, pest and disease control medicines, and modern technology equipment.

He also directed departmental officials to increase field visits, ensure widespread publicity of the schemes, and resolve horticultural problems on the spot. PTI COR BPL SHS