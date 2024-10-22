Rs 45 lakh cash, gift items stolen from shop in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) More than Rs 45 lakh in cash and gift items worth Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen from a wholesale distributor's shop here on Tuesday, police said.

They said it happened in the Kotwali police station area and CCTV footage was being examined.

Police said distributor Pawan Tekriwal was informed in the morning that someone had broken the locks of his shop. He rushed to the spot to find Rs 45 lakh cash missing from his safe.

Gift items worth Rs 1.5 lakh meant for his customers were missing as well, they added.

Superintendent of Police (city) Abhinav Tyagi said a case of theft had been lodged and police were searching for the culprits. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT