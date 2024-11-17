Rs 450 LPG for all, including 'infiltrators': BJP criticizes Congress' poll promise in Jharkhand

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on November 14 sparked political uproar after he said at a poll rally that if the party is voted to power, LPG cylinders will be given at Rs 450 to all citizens of the state, whether they are infiltrators or not.

His statement that the benefit would extend to all — “Hindus, Muslims, or infiltrators” — has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

Mir made the announcement while addressing a gathering in the Chandrapura area of the Bermo constituency, emphasizing that the scheme would be inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of religion or identity. He stated, “From December 1, our government will ensure gas cylinders at ₹450 for everyone in Jharkhand, with no discrimination.”

BJP's fierce reaction

The BJP responded strongly, accusing Congress of pandering to vote bank politics. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the promise “anti-national,” alleging that it reflects Congress’s policy of appeasement and polarisation. He accused the JMM-led coalition of protecting infiltrators in the state for political gains, claiming that “lakhs of infiltrators” have entered Jharkhand and been aided in obtaining voter IDs and ration cards.

Yogi Adityanath’s condemnation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also criticized Congress, asserting that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to encroach on the rights of Jharkhand’s tribal population. He framed Congress’s promise as a betrayal of tribal interests, a key voter base in the state.

While Congress has defended its promise as a welfare measure aimed at alleviating household burdens amid rising LPG prices, the inclusion of “infiltrators” has shifted the focus to issues of national security and citizenship.

The issue of infiltration has long been a point of contention in Jharkhand’s political landscape. The BJP has consistently accused the ruling Congress and JMM alliance, of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration in the state for political reasons and ‘vote bank politics’. According to BJP leaders, this negligence not only disrupts the state’s demographic balance but also poses a threat to national security.

The second phase of polling will be held on November 20. The first phase of voting was held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on November 23.