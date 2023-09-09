Rs 4500 cr plan being prepared to strengthen power supply in Thane district, says Union minister

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A Rs 4500 crore plan is being prepared to provide 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply to all parts of Thane district, Union Minister Kapil Patil said on Saturday.

He said the plan was discussed in detail in the district electricity committee meeting which he chaired on Friday.

Patil said under the Union government's Improved Distribution Sector (RDSS) scheme, 34 lakh consumers in Bhandup (Mumbai), Kalyan (Thane) and Vasai (Palghar) circles of Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited will get smart meters that will help reduce power loss.

"As part of this scheme, a Rs 4500 crore plan is being prepared for Thane district. It will cover all the urban areas as well as 850 villages in seven talukas of the district. Works worth Rs 1200 crore will be done in the next two years and the rest within five years," he told reporters. PTI COR BNM BNM