Rs 46 lakh cash seized from car in J’khand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), May 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand police on Wednesday seized about Rs 46 lakh in cash from a car during a checking drive in Ramgarh district, an official said. The money was recovered at a check post set up near a toll plaza on National Highway-33 when the car was on its way to Ranchi, Ramgarh deputy commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI. In order to conduct free and fair parliamentary elections, Ramgarh district administration has been keeping a close vigil on unaccounted cash flow that could influence fair elections in the district, the DC said.

A total of seven check posts have been set up in inter-district as well as interstate borders in the district.