Rs 464 cr related to Ayushman Bharat, Himcare schemes yet to be cleared by Himachal govt: Minister

Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is yet to clear Rs 464.88 crore pertaining to PM Ayushman Bharat Yojna and CM Himcare Yojana, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil informed the assembly during the question hour on Thursday.

Replying to a question raised by opposition BJP MLAs, the minister said 1,20,428 persons got treatment under Ayushman Bharat and 5,68,948 patients under Himcare Yojana in the past two years (till February 20, 2025).

A payment of Rs 356.64 crore related to CM Himcare Yojana and Rs 108.23 crore related to PM Ayushman Bharat Yojna are pending, he said.

Shandil added that free treatment is being given to patients under the schemes and claims are being processed as per procedure.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar informed the House that 9.22 crore litre of milk was purchased from dairy farmers from February 1, 2023, to January 31, 2025.

Replying to a question, Chander Kumar said cow and buffalo milk was purchased at Rs 31.80 per litre and 47 per litre from February 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, at Rs 37 per litre and Rs 47 per litre from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, and Rs 45 per litre and Rs 55 per litre from April 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

He said that Rs 342.34 crore was allocated to purchasing milk.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a written reply to a question, said the state government generated a revenue of Rs 1,474 crore by selling 2,782.99 million units of electricity this year.

The chief minister said Himachal Pradesh generated 11,234.16 MW of hydropower and the state received 933.18 MW of electricity.

The government sold 2,608.60 million units of electricity to other states in 2023-24, making a revenue of Rs 1,435.53 crore and earned Rs 1,474 crore during the current financial year (till date) by selling 2,782.99 million units of electricity.