Rs 470 crore spent on Hamirpur Medical College, Rs 85 crore released for cancer Institute: HP CM

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said Rs 470 crore has been spent on Hamirpur Medical College while Rs 85 crore have been sanctioned for a state-of-the-art cancer institute.

Advertisment

Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the proposed Economic Development and Livelihood Generation Project (Navjeevan) to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore in Hareta of Nadaun Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur.

He also announced the opening of a new Patwar Circle in Hareta in addition to building a new Panchayat House.

Under the Navjeevan project, children Park, walking trail, yoga facility, cafeteria, watch tower and other facilities including three cottages will be constructed.

Advertisment

The construction of this project will promote eco-tourism in the area, which will also provide employment opportunities to the local residents and increase their income, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said the Hareta area of Nadaun has been selected for the park because of its densest forest.

He added that double lane roads are being constructed in the entire Hamirpur.

Advertisment

Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned to install high-tech machines in health institutions. With high-tech machines, the diseases would be diagnosed accurately and people will get cheap and better treatment at their doorsteps, he said.

A PET scan machine will be installed in IGMC Shimla for Rs 27 crore and the state government is going to install '3-Tesla MRI Machines' in Medical College Tanda, Medical College Hamirpur, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties Chamiyana, Medical College Nerchowk and IGMC Shimla. PTI COR BPL NB NB