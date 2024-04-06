Rs 48 cr seized during vehicle checking drives in four J’khand districts after poll code implemented

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), April 6 (PTI) Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Saturday said approximately Rs 48 crore in cash has been confiscated during vehicle inspections across four districts - Dhanbad, Bokaro, Giridih, and Deoghar - since the implementation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

During his visit to Dhanbad to assess readiness for the Lok Sabha polls in these districts, discussions were held on various topics, including safety, crime prevention, and illegal sale of liquor.

"Since the implementation of the model code of conduct, extensive vehicle inspections have been ongoing. A sum of about Rs 48 crore has been seized in cash solely from these four districts during these operations," Kumar said.

He emphasised, "Directives have been issued to take action against criminals, those involved in the illegal sale of goods, and to conduct thorough vehicle inspections at inter-district borders to ensure fair and transparent polling." The CEO said election officials have been instructed to provide necessary facilities to voters, polling personnel, and others, considering the voting process is taking place amidst hot summer conditions.

"We will review the progress of these directives after a span of 15 days," he added. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB