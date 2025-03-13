Rs 49 crore sanctioned for Gudur railway station modernisation

Amaravati, March 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 49 crore for the redevelopment of Gudur Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh under the South Central Railway Zone’s modernisation initiative.

The project aims to upgrade infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities to meet the future demand in the Tirupati and Nellore district regions, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

"The upgraded Gudur railway station will be a landmark facility, providing a seamless and comfortable experience for passengers," said Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil in the release.

The redevelopment will integrate modern architectural designs while preserving the region’s cultural heritage.

Key upgrades include a new two-storeyed station building, a full-length canopy over five platforms, a 12-meter-wide roof plaza, improvements to the circulating area, and a redesigned station façade.

Patil noted that 21 railway stations in the Vijayawada Division are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of Rs 567 crore.

The initiative aligns with the SCR Zone's broader efforts to modernise key stations and enhance the passenger experience, the release added.