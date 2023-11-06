Rs 498 crore worth cash, other articles seized in poll-bound Telangana since Oct 9

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have seized more than Rs 498 crore in cash and other items in poll-bound Telangana as on Monday, from the time the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

A total of over Rs 178 crore in cash, 284 kg gold, 1,168 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 178 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 62.9 crore, ganja valued at Rs 28.9 crore and other items which were likely to be distributed as freebies worth Rs 54.5 crore were seized, a statement from the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Items seized by law enforcement agencies from October 9 -- when the schedule for the November 30 Telangana assembly elections was announced -- till November 6, are cumulatively valued at over Rs 498.9 crore, it said. PTI VVK VVK ANE