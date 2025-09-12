Rs 5 lakh fine imposed on 15 DJs in Beed for flouting noise limits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra’s Beed district have collectively imposed over Rs 5 lakh fine on 15 DJs (disc jockeys) for allegedly playing loud music during Ganesh idol immersion processions, an official said on Friday.

The action has been taken by the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO), he said.

The DJs flouted noise limits at various locations in the jurisdiction of Beed city, Peth Beed and Shivajinagar police stations during Ganesh immersion. A combined fine of Rs 5.04 lakh was imposed on them, the official said.

Fifteen vehicles of these DJs were seized, and penalties ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 54,000 were separately applied on these vehicles, he said. PTI AW NR