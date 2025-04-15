Rs 5 lakh payout for kin of jail inmates who die of unnatural causes in custody in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of a jail inmate who dies due to unnatural causes while in custody, according to a policy approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday.

In case an inmate commits suicide while in custody, his family will get a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, as per the policy.

The decision on compensation policy was taken on the basis of a directive issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given if the death of an inmate was caused due to an accident, medical negligence, assault by jail officials or fight between prisoners.

"If the jail administration's negligence is proved in such cases, the kin of the deceased inmate will be given Rs 5 lakh as compensation. If an inmate commits suicide, the kin will get Rs 1 lakh,'' said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

However, no compensation will be given to the affected family if an inmate dies due to old age- related ailments, prolonged illness, accident while trying to flee from custody, when out on bail or refusing to undergo medical treatment for a disease, said the statement.

"This policy will be applicable to all prisons in the state. For awarding compensation, the jail superintendent has to submit reports related to preliminary investigation, post-mortem, panchnama (details related to circumstances surrounding death), judicial and magistrate inquiry and other documents to the regional head.

"The regional head in turn will conduct a detailed probe and submit the final proposal (for payout) to the Additional Director General/Inspector General (Prisons and Correctional Services) in Pune. The government will take a decision (on compensation) based on his recommendations and also act against officials found guilty (of negligence or administrative lapses)," it added. PTI MR RSY