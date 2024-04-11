Rs 5 lakh unaccounted cash seized in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) In view of the Lok Sabha polls, police seized Rs 5 lakh unaccounted cash from a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

This step was taken following the directives of the Election Commission that individuals are reminded that carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash is prohibited during the election period, they said.

The officials said this regulation is vital to ensure fairness and impartiality of the elections.

During a routine checking conducted at the inter-district naka Paarna Chingam Chatroo, the police team intercepted a Tavera vehicle and recovered an unaccountable amount of Rs 5,00,000 cash from the possession of Mohd Ashraf Reshi, they said. Reshi was travelling from Gadool in Anantnag district of south Kashmir to Kishtwar.

The officials said this action reaffirms the authorities’ dedication to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring strict adherence to the Election Commission’s directives.

The seized cash was promptly handed over to the Election Flying Squad Team (FST) in Chatroo in strict compliance with established protocols and procedures, they said. PTI AB AS AS