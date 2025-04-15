Rs 50 crore meant for crop loss compensation `misappropriated', inquiry ordered

Jalna (Maharashtra), Apr 15 (PTI) The collector of Jalna district in Maharashtra has ordered a detailed inquiry into a suspected scam where lower-level government officials embezzled Rs 50 crore meant for crop loss compensation, an official said on Tuesday.

The compensation was part of Rs 1,500 crore allocated in 2023-2024 for 13 lakh farmers whose crops were destroyed by hailstorms and floods, said resident deputy Collector Ganesh Mahadik.

The alleged scam came to light after the administration received several complaints from farmers regarding irregularities in the disbursement of compensation.

A preliminary inquiry pointed to significant irregularities in Ghansawangi and Ambad tehsils, where gram sevaks, talathis (both village-level officials) and block officers were suspected to have misused login credentials of tehsildars, created bogus beneficiaries, tampered with documents and disbursed multiple payments to the same individuals, Mahadik told reporters.

Taking serious note, district collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal ordered a detailed investigation, and a committee of assistant collector, deputy collector and nayab tehsildar was formed for the purpose, he said.

"The committee has been asked to submit its findings within a month," Mahadik said.