Rs 50 lakh aid, jobs for kin of Maharashtra residents killed in Pahalgam terror attack: CM

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will give financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of six state residents killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last week, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Also, jobs will be given to the next of the kin of the slain tourists from Maharashtra, he said.

The state administration stands firmly in solidarity with the bereaved families, the CM affirmed.

"The state government has decided to give an assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of those (from Maharashtra) killed in the Pahalgam terror attack," Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states.

Of the deceased, 6 hailed from Maharashtra -- three from Dombivli in Thane district, two from Pune city and one from Panvel in Navi Mumbai. PTI PR RSY