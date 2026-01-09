Rs 50 lakh burglary reported at retired govt officer’s locked house in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A burglary involving valuables worth around Rs 50 lakh was reported from a locked house of a retired government officer in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, police said on Friday.

A PCR call regarding the theft was received on Friday, following which a police team rushed to the spot in Block-E of Greater Kailash Enclave-II, where the caller, Rajan Jain, was found present.

During the preliminary inquiry, Jain informed the police that the house belonged to his uncle, a retired government officer, who was out of Delhi following the death of his son, a senior police officer said.

He stated that upon reaching the house, he noticed the main gate was open, which raised suspicion. On entering the premises, he found all the rooms unlocked and household articles scattered across the house, clearly indicating that a theft had been committed, he added.

Police said a detailed inspection of the premises was carried out. Forensic experts examined the house and collected evidence to ascertain the modus operandi used by the burglars and to identify possible entry and exit points.

“The owner of the house was contacted telephonically, and he provided a list of stolen articles. Preliminary assessment suggests that valuables worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, including cash, jewellery and other household items, have been stolen,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify the accused by scanning CCTV footage from the area and nearby localities.

No arrests have been made so far, police said, adding that teams have been formed to trace the stolen property and nab those involved in the theft at the earliest. PTI SSJ HIG