Rs 50 lakh in foreign currency seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested: Customs

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth more than Rs 50 lakh, the Customs department said on Friday.

The passenger heading to Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE via Mumbai was intercepted at Terminal-1 on December 24, the Customs said.

During a detailed examination of the checked-in baggage and personal search of the passenger, Customs officers seized foreign currency amounting to USD 40,000 and SAR 63,200, collectively equivalent to Rs 50.67 lakh, it said.

"The currency was found ingeniously concealed in the passenger's checked-in trolley bag and the pocket of his trouser," the Customs said in a post on X.

The passenger has been arrested and the foreign currencies have been seized, it added.