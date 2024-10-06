Rs 500-cr app-based fraud: Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, her husband summoned by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been sent notices by the Delhi Police to join the probe into a Rs 500-crore app-based fraud, officials said on Saturday, an official said.

Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.

As per complaints, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat, promoted the app and lured people into investing money through it.

Rhea Chakraborty was also among those who promoted the app, said the officer privy to the investigation in the matter.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the police has sent Rhea, Bharti and her husband notices to join the probe next week, the officer said.

On Friday, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary and Purav Jha were summoned by Delhi Police but none joined the investigations.

Police have received over 500 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile app and lured people into investing through the app, the officer said.

The app was launched in February 2024. Over 30,000 people invested money in the app. Through the application, the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five per cent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 per cent in a month.

The main accused in the scam, Sivaram (30), a Chennai resident, has already been arrested and further investigations are underway, police said. PTI ALK NSD NSD