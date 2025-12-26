Rs 500 crore allocated to develop Rakhigarhi as global heritage site: Haryana CM

Hansi, Dec 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that the Centre has allocated Rs 500 crore in the Union Budget for the development of Rakhigarhi, aiming to give the site global recognition.

Addressing the second state-level Rakhigarhi Mahotsav here, Saini said that the state government is making continuous efforts to position the Harappan-era site on both the national and international tourism map. Additionally, the government is working towards Rakhigarhi's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Saini also assured that the demands raised by the Rakhigarhi and Rakhi Shahpur gram panchayats would be forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt action.

In a significant announcement, the chief minister revealed that both Rakhigarhi and Rakhi Shahpur villages would receive a grant of Rs 21 lakh each. He also inaugurated the Harappan Knowledge Centre.

Saini emphasised that Rakhigarhi is one of the most important sites of the Indus-Saraswati civilisation, showcasing advanced urban planning, sanitation, and water management practices of ancient India. He expressed pride in the fact that such a major centre of ancient civilisation is located in Haryana.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said, India is making significant progress while simultaneously taking pride in its cultural heritage. He highlighted that heritage and religious sites across the country stand as symbols of India's rich traditions and civilizational strength.

The chief minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing Rakhigarhi as an international tourism and research hub. Future plans for the site include a world-class archaeological museum, a research institute, modern tourist facilities, and upgraded infrastructure, all aimed at generating employment opportunities for local youth.

Saini also pointed out that excavation findings from Rakhigarhi suggest that women in ancient society were respected and enjoyed equal status. He added that the Haryana government prioritises women's empowerment through various welfare schemes.

The chief minister further noted that Haryana boasts around 100 historical and archaeological sites, including Farmana, Mitathal, Balu, and Banawali. Special projects are underway to conserve and develop these sites. Efforts are also being made to include Rakhigarhi in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma stated that the nearly 7,000-year-old Rakhigarhi civilisation had demonstrated to the world the path to modern urban planning.