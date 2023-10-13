Rs 500 crore blackmoney, 50 kg gold kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur: Kirodi Lal Meena

Jaipur: The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday alleged that Rs 500 crore blackmoney and 50 kg gold are kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur and demanded the police open the safes.

He, however, did not disclose whom the lockers belong to.

"There are around 100 lockers which have around Rs 500 crore and 50 kg gold. I will sit at the gate till the police come and open the lockers.

"If I disclose the names now, the lockers will not be opened under political pressure,” Meena, a BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur Assembly seat, told reporters.

He called a press conference at the Pink City Press Club and requested the media to accompany him to the lockers.

He went to the building where he claimed lockers are present and said, "Jaipur police should open the lockers."