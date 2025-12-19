Rs 5000 monthly contribution to BRS by ‘defected’ MLAs proves no defection: Telangana Speaker

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has cited the continued payment of monthly party maintenance funds as the primary reason for dismissing the disqualification petitions of against five of the 10 BRS MLAs, who allegedly switched over to the ruling Congress.

Prasad Kumar had, on December 17, dismissed the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs.

"In the present case, the contention that the monthly contributions of Rs 5,000 towards the Legislative Party Fund continued to be collected and accepted on behalf of the respondent (MLA) until 05-03-2025 can not be construed as anything other than contributions made to the party itself (BRS); to contend otherwise is wholly untenable and absurd,” the Speaker observed in one of the petitions.

Furthermore, the allegation of defection of 10 MLAs from the BRS party out of their existing strength of 38 MLAs into the Congress when the ruling party already commands support of 64 legislators does not, in any manner, affect the stability or continuity of the government, which was never dependent on their support for its survival, he said.

Also, the BRS party did not issue any notice or disciplinary action against the allegedly defected MLA for any absence or for any alleged anti-party conduct.

The petitioner admittedly did not file any document showing BRS party considered the “defected” MLA’s conduct as "defection." The Speaker’s order also pointed out that that BRS Working President stated on the Assembly floor that BRS had 38 MLAs, implying the Respondent ( allegedly defected MLA) was still counted as the opposition Member at that time, he was "sitting in a different row," which petitioner interpreted as symbolic of defection, admittedly he had no copy of the party constitution or clause defining "anti-party activity." On BRS criticism over Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's dismissal of the disqualification petitions against the BRS MLAs, Revanth Reddy had said he and other Congress leaders cannot respond as a political party on the Speaker's decision.

The BRS can approach the courts against the Speaker's decision, he added.

Describing the Speaker's decision of junking disqualification petitions against five BRS legislators as a “cruel joke” in democracy, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that the Presiding Officer was acting on the behest of the CM.

Rama Rao further said the party would challenge the decision in the court of law. PTI GDK ROH