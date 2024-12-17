Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on Amaravati within three years: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that Rs 50,000 crore will be spent over the next three years on the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, to make it one of the most beautiful cities.

The Chief Minister assured that Amaravati will be the "future city".

"I am assuring you, we are building Amaravati in a big way. We are spending nearly Rs 50,000 crore within three years to make Amaravati one of the most beautiful cities," Naidu said, addressing the first convocation of Mangalagiri – All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Expressing satisfaction over the growth of AIIMS–Mangalagiri over the past nine years, the CM assured full cooperation for its expansion, including the allocation of an additional 10-acre land parcel for the 960-bed hospital, which is located on 183 acres in the upcoming capital region between Vijayawada and Guntur.

According to Naidu, the premier medical institute plans to build a research block, a school of public health, and a Medtronic center in association with an IIT at the new site in Kolanukonda.

The TDP supremo further noted that he has now shifted focus to promoting deep technology across various fields, including medicine, preventive health, real-time monitoring, and more.

He further urged the medical fraternity to integrate technology into medicine to achieve remarkable results.

Originally, medical colleges only teach medicine. "Today, you have to study technology and management if you want to become the best leaders in the medical profession. You must integrate all of these aspects to have a bright future," he added. PTI STH SSK ROH