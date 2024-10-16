Rs 50,000 fine for dust pollution at construction sites amid poor air quality in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) With air quality dropping to "poor" levels in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out inspections at construction sites, issuing challans of Rs 50,000 for each violation of dust mitigation measures.

Due to sustained poor Air Quality Index (AQI) for the past few days in Delhi, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1 was implemented on Tuesday.

"The NDMC has constituted inspection of construction sites for enforcing dust mitigation measures, and as many as 30 challans of Rs 50,000 each (total Rs 15 lakh) have been issued as per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT)," an NDMC statement said on Wednesday.

The civic body is taking different initiatives to reduce air pollution, and violators are fined for the violations by teams who carry out the inspection, supervise and monitor the action, the statement said. According to the statement, the civic body's Public Health Department has also issued 290 challans of Rs 48,747 to those who violate rules on public hygiene, solid waste management, littering, single-use plastic, burning of waste or dry leaves at public places.

The NDMC has deployed six mechanical road sweepers, eight mobile anti-smog guns, one static anti-smog gun-cum-mist spray machine and 20 water sprinklers, the statement added. Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

It also mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.